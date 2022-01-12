2 men fatally shot inside cars in Phoenix in 2 separate murder investigations

Phoenix police are investigating two incidents where two men were found shot inside of cars on Wednesday night.

West Phoenix shooting

In the first case, an unidentified man was found shot to death in a car on the side of the road on Jan. 12, the Phoenix Police Department said.

At around 7:15 p.m. near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road, officers found a man sitting inside a car who was shot several times. He was declared dead at the scene.

"Officers are investigating to learn what led up to the shooting," said Sgt. Andy Williams.

North Phoenix shooting

In the second case, officers responded to a call of a person "bleeding inside of a vehicle" near 28th Drive and Peoria Avenue.

First responders took the man to the hospital, where he later died. His identity was not released.

"Preliminary information indicates the injury was a gunshot wound," police said.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

