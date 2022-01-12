Man shot, killed in Chandler neighborhood; murder investigation underway

article

Chandler investigators are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed near Dustin Lane and Gary Drive on Tuesday night.

Officers say a shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 11. Police discovered a man in his 20s who had sustained a gunshot wound, and the victim later died from his injuries.

The man's name was not released. The shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public, police say.

No suspect information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

