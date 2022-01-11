'We made some mistakes': Scottsdale PD disciplines officers in connection to woman's hit-and-run arrest

The Scottsdale Police Department has disciplined some of its officers following an internal investigation into the arrest of a woman in connection to an alleged hit-and-run.

Yessenia Garcia said she was wrongly charged by police despite evidence that she wasn't involved in the incident on May 24, 2020.

Surveillance video showed that while she was at a club with friends, a man jumped on her car and appeared to smash the windshield. When she got back to her car, Garcia and her friends flagged down police who were responding to a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.

Garcia was arrested for hit-and-run, but the charges were eventually dropped. Last August, she filed a federal lawsuit against the department for the arrest.

On Jan. 11, police said in a news release that although there was probable cause for Garcia's arrest, some of the officers involved in the incident "should have conducted a more thorough follow-up investigation consistent with the standards of our organization.

"The employees who were found to have violated policy or fell short of department expectations received some degree of discipline or counseling depending on the severity of their policy violation," Scottsdale Police said in a statement. "The most serious of this discipline included one employee receiving a 40-hour suspension and another employee receiving a 20-hour suspension, both of which are unpaid."

"We made some mistakes plain and simple, and the involved employees have been disciplined for those mistakes," Chief Jeff Walther said. "We are not infallible and any expectation of such is unrealistic. I remain committed to maintaining a strong culture of accountability, transparency, and professionalism. When employees fall short of those standards, there are consequences. Those consequences will always be in line with the level of misconduct identified. In this case, I am confident in the investigation’s findings and that our employees did not demonstrate malice or ill intent. I know that does not change how the events unfolded that evening or how Ms. Garcia was affected, and for that she has my most sincere apologies."

Garcia's attorney, Benjamin Taylor, released a statement that reads:

It doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that the Scottsdale Police Department’s unwarranted harassment of Ms. Garcia resulted in a mild reprimand for the officers involved. At this time, the lawsuit is still pending against the Scottsdale PD, and we are confident that a positive outcome in Ms. Garcia’s favor will prevail. We will continue to stand up and fight for fair treatment of all civilians.

