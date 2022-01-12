Expand / Collapse search

Teenager hit, killed by car while crossing street in Avondale

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Avondale
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A 14-year-old died after being hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday night in Avondale, police said.

Avondale Police said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 near El Mirage and Buckeye Roads.

Following the collision, the teen was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not released the teenager's identity.

The driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

