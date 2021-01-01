Phoenix PD officer injured in wrong-way crash emphasizes how blood donations saved his life

A Phoenix police officer was hospitalized for nearly a month after a wrong-way driver crashed into the officer's SUV on New Years Day 2021, and he's now thanking blood donors almost a year later for saving his life.

The Phoenix Police Department said on Jan. 1 a witness reported seeing a wrong-way driver at about 6 a.m. on Cactus Road near 26th Street. The witness continued following the wrong-way vehicle, which eventually crashed into the police SUV.

Officer Chase McCance suffered serious injuries. In a Jan. 5 post, the Phoenix Police Department asked the public to keep him in their thoughts as he continued to recover.

Phoenix Police Officer Chase McCance

A couple of weeks later on Jan. 27, Phoenix Police said McCance's recovery has moved along quicker than expected. The social media post read, "On January 1st, Officer McCance was hit by a wrong-way driver and has been in the hospital recovering. Today, we’ve been told he will be headed home very soon! His recovery has been moving along quicker than expected!"

Vitalant, a blood donation nonprofit organization, explained in a Nov. 9 email how blood donations held McCance recover and come home to his newborn baby.

"First responders rushed him to the hospital with multiple broken bones and internal bleeding. He required multiple blood transfusions while doctors operated to try to find the source of this internal bleeding. He spent more than one month in the hospital recovering from his injuries before he was finally able to come home to welcome his new baby boy in March and able to return to work on light duty in May," the nonprofit said.

The wrong-way driver was also hospitalized and is 22-year-old Dylan Johnson. He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, DUI and wrong-way driving.

Dylan Johnson, 22

'I’ll always be grateful to the people who donated blood'

McCance is now taking the opportunity to raise awareness about the very thing that saved his life.

"I’ve consistently donated blood throughout my life, but never thought I would be on the receiving end," McCance said. "I’ll always be grateful to the people who donated blood and gave me the gift of getting to see my kids grow up."

Reflecting on the crash, he said, "Oh man. How blessed am I just to still be here, seeing how destroyed that car was."

Vitalant held a blood drive that featured first responders, rolling up their sleeves to donate.

McCance knows firsthand the importance of having a good supply of blood on hand.

"It's not a lot to ask, it's not a lot to give, and for me, it means the world. It means waking up next to my wife every morning. It means seeing my kids grow up and play baseball. It means getting back out there to the community and doing the job I love to do," he said.

Learn more about donating blood at Vitalant here.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.