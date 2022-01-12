Toddler accidentally shot in Phoenix rushed to hospital, police say

A little boy was accidentally shot in Phoenix, police say, and was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Thunderbird Road and 19th Avenue around 4 p.m.

The child is in critical condition.

This is a developing story and no further information is available.

Scene on Jan. 12, 2022 of a Phoenix Police investigation of an accidental shooting of a toddler.

