Toddler accidentally shot in Phoenix rushed to hospital, police say
PHOENIX - A little boy was accidentally shot in Phoenix, police say, and was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened near Thunderbird Road and 19th Avenue around 4 p.m.
The child is in critical condition.
This is a developing story and no further information is available.
Scene on Jan. 12, 2022 of a Phoenix Police investigation of an accidental shooting of a toddler.
Related Stories:
- Man shot, killed in Chandler neighborhood; murder investigation underway
- New Mexico woman defends teen daughter accused of throwing baby in dumpster
- Teenager hit, killed by car while crossing street in Avondale
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.