Evacuation ordered as crews battle 50-acre brush fire north of Phoenix

Evacuations have been ordered as fire crews work on a brush fire near I-17 north of the Valley.

According to information released by the Southwest Coordination Center, the Aquila Fire has burned 50 acres of land northeast of Carefree highway and I-17, near the Tramonto area of Phoenix, which is located just south of Anthem.

According to officials with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, additional resources and aircraft are en route to battle the fire. Wind conditions are causing the fire to spread, according to officials with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical.

Meanwhile, people living in the area of W. 7th Avenue and W. 27th Avenue, in between Desert Hills Drive and Cloud Road, have been ordered by fire officials to evacuate.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.