Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Arizona Jazz Fest, Field of Screams, Taste of Italy and more

With the Phoenix metro area's weather beginning to "cool" down, there are some fall festivals and events to experience, like the Arizona Jazz Fest, AZ Field of Screams, Taste of Italy, a police K9 competition, Día de los Muertos, the Phoenix Pride Parade, and more.

Chandler

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch

"Adventure awaits for every age. Get ready to be magically transported into the fun of Halloween with fun rides, games, and other attractions (face painting, pumpkin painting, and more). And don’t forget to pick your perfect pumpkin right from our Patch!"

Oct. 19 - 31

Chandler Fashion Center

3111 W. Chandler Blvd.

Tickets: www.halloweentownaz.com

Glendale

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days

"Let the unforgettable fall season memories began at Tolmachoff Farms and experience the ultimate holiday outing where there is something for the whole family: Great big pumpkin patch, 6 acre family corn maze with a new theme every year (search for pieces of your map as you walk through), mini corn maze (perfect for the little ones), haunted corn maze (Do you dare enter?)."

Through Oct. 29

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Admission: $17 (children 1 and under free)

5726 N. 75th Ave.

(602) 999-3276

https://tolmachoff-farms.com/new/pumpkin-days

Haunted Corn Maze: AZ Field of Screams

"Haunted corn maze with new spine chilling scenes every year. Don’t be afraid to enter the corn field that was planted over an old forgotten cemetery? Are the dead now seeking revenge on anyone trespassing their grounds?! Do you dare enter where your most horrifying dreams become a reality?! Don’t let what happened to the others happen to you!"

Through Oct. 31, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween night

Admission: $25

Tolmachoff Farms

5726 N. 75th Ave.

(602) 999-3276

https://www.azfieldofscreams.com

Mesa

Día de los Muertos

"The nationally recognized, award-winning free community festival offers nonstop live entertainment featuring mariachi music, folklorico dance and contemporary bands. Hands-on artmaking activities include Papier-mâché Sugar Skull workshops with alebrije artists Oscar Becerra Mora and Ruben Miguel Castillo Navarrete. Other festival highlights include traditional face painting, a wide variety of food options, and a vibrant Mercado Marketplace showcasing traditional and contemporary merchandise, jewelry and Mexican arts and crafts from local artisans and vendors. Mesa Arts Center’s Art Studios offers free glass and ceramics demonstrations throughout the festival. The Store, an artist’s cooperative and gallery, will also be open and selling Day of the Dead themed items."

Oct. 21 & 22, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mesa Arts Center

One East Main Street (downtown Mesa)

Free admission and parking

https://mesaartscenter.com

Phoenix

Arizona Jazz Fest on High Street

"This year’s event will have a variety of artists from near and far performing all weekend long. With over 20 acts at this year’s AZ Jazz Fest, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while you take in the atmosphere."

Oct. 20 - 22

5415 E. High St.

Tickets start at $95

https://azjazzfest.com

Arizona State Fair

Through Oct. 29

General admission: $15

Parking: Starts at $8

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 W. McDowell Rd.

602-252-6771

https://azstatefair.com

Phoenix Pride Festival

"The Phoenix Pride festival features over 150 entertainment performances on 7 stages and over 300 Exhibitors showcasing a huge variety of food options, shopping opportunities, and community resources. The festival brings a variety of food vendors, as well as an Arts Expo, Main, and Community Stages, KidSpace, VIP Experience, Erotic World, Dance Pavilion, and the Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and produced by Club Papi. Combined with participation from government officials, services, private corporations, and celebrities, the Phoenix Pride Festival continues to raise positive awareness of the Phoenix metropolitan LGBTQ+ community."

Oct. 21 & 22, Noon - 9 p.m.

Steele Indian School Park

300 E. Indian School Rd.

Tickets start at $34

https://phoenixpride.org/events/pride-festival

Phoenix Pride Parade

" The Parade brings over 2,000 individual participants with decorated vehicles, colorful floats and thousands of walkers. With over 15,000 spectators, the Parade features our Grand Marshals, local luminaries, music, and fun along the 3rd Street route from Thomas to Indian School. The Parade concludes at Steele Indian School Park, the home of the Phoenix Pride Festival."

Oct. 22, 10 a.m.

Begins at 3rd St. & Thomas

Ends at 3rd St. & Indian School

https://phoenixpride.org/events/pride-parade

Pumpkin Patch

Pick a pumpkin while supplies last; take a seasonal photo, and enjoy free pumpkin painting.

Through Oct. 29

Desert Ridge Marketplace

AMC Lawn

Loop 101 & Tatum

https://shopdesertridge.com/event/patch

Scottsdale

Desert Dog Police K9 Competition & Expo

"These furry, four legged officers will show off what it takes to be a canine in active duty in an action-packed two-day K9 competition! Fans witness the astounding talent of 70 Canine teams from across the USA, as they take over the Tony Nelssen Equestrian Arena and test their skills through exhilarating on-field obstacles, simulating real life scenarios that law enforcement encounters daily."

Oct. 21 & 22

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Tickets: $5 at AlecaPoliceK9.com

Taste of Italy

"A two-day event showcasing Italian Street Fair Foods, music, cars, fashion and more."

Oct. 21 & 22

Scottsdale Stadium

7408 E. Osborn Rd.

Admission: $20; free for kids 12 & under

Free parking

https://www.italianassociation.org/events

Glass Pumpkin Patch and Desert Foothills Book Festival

"The Holland Community Center is excited to usher in the fall season by welcoming back two popular events over the weekend of October 20, 2023: the Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser, and the Desert Foothills Book Festival. With over 1,000 glass pumpkins handmade by acclaimed artist Gregory Tomb available for purchase, the Glass Pumpkin Patch will be held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Presented in partnership with Desert Foothills Library, the Book Festival will showcase approximately 70 award-winning local authors and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m."

Holland Community Center

34250 N. 60th St.

Free admission

https://hollandcenter.org

Wine + Pumpkin Painting

"Let’s get Halloween crafty! Grab your friends for pumpkin painting and a glass of LDV wine."

Oct. 29

LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 E. Stetson Dr., B-110

Cost: $25 plus tax & gratuity (includes pumpkin, paint supplies, instructions, & glass of wine.)

Registration is required: 480-664-4822

Tempe

Marlon Wayans

Oct. 22 - 24

Tempe Improv

930 E. University Dr.

https://www.tempeimprov.com/events/82620

Wickenburg

Gourdy Ghouligan's Halloween Spectacular

"You won’t want to miss this Boo-tique Halloween experience. Live pumpkin carvings, giant pumpkins, , family carving classes, puppetry, performers, face painting, dozens of whimsical pumpkin displays, photo opportunities, historic 1800’s buildings and artifacts, blacksmith demos, food, beer, music and more!!!!"