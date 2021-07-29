Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:48 PM MDT until THU 4:00 PM MDT, Apache County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:57 PM MDT until THU 5:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 2:45 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 2:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:53 PM MDT until THU 5:00 PM MDT, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:57 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:55 PM MST until THU 4:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 2:15 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Ex-police chief pleads guilty to assaulting father accused of trying to drown baby

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
hallgrimson greenwood mo article

Former Greenwood, Mo. Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson (Photo: Greenwood Police Dept.)

GREENWOOD, Mo. - A former suburban Kansas City police chief who helped rescue a baby from an icy pond and later assaulted the man accused of trying to kill the infant has pleaded guilty in the case.

Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, the Kansas City Star reported. He was indicted in 2019 on a single count of violating the civil rights of Jonathon Zicarelli.

Prosecutors said Hallgrimson threw the handcuffed Zicarelli to the ground, punched him in the face and told him, "You deserve to die," after returning from the rescue mission to the Greenwood, Missouri, police station. Zicarelli had walked into the police station in December 2018 and said he had tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in a nearby pond, police said.

RELATED: Police save baby left in car at Las Vegas casino in 100-degree heat

Hallgrimson and another officer rushed to the pond and found the unconscious infant floating face up and her lungs filled with water. Hallgrimson and the other officer worked to warm and revive the baby until paramedics arrived and rushed her to a hospital, where she was treated for severe hypothermia.

Hallgrimson was put on administrative leave shortly after being accused of assaulting Zicarelli, which prosecutors say was captured on video. He resigned in May 2019.

Zicarelli remains in Jackson County jail on pending felony charges of domestic assault and child abuse.