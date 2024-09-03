Ex-University of Arizona football player pleads guilty to murder

article

The Brief DaVonte’ Neal, a former U of A football player, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Bryan Burns. Neal played high school football in Scottsdale and worked as an assistant coach at Higley High School in Gilbert. Neal is scheduled to be sentenced in October.



DaVonte’ Neal, a former college football player at the University of Arizona, pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in Phoenix.

Neal pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting of Bryan Burns, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Superior Court confirmed. Neal is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4.

The shooting happened along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shooting, but said they were unable to release any further information on the case.

Neal was indicted by a grand jury in May 2022 in connection to the shooting.

Related article

At the time of his indictment, Neal served as an assistant coach on the Idaho State football team.

Neal played high school football in Scottsdale at Chaparral High. He worked as an assistant coach at Higley High School in Gilbert before joining the Idaho State program.