Excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix for Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix for Sunday, the earliest that forecasters have issued such a warning for Arizona’s most populous city.

May 6, 2018 previously was the earliest that a warning was issued for Phoenix, the weather service said.

Forecasters said temperatures ranging up to 107 degrees (42 degrees Celsius) will produce “dangerously hot conditions” in Phoenix and other parts of south-central Arizona.

Overexposure to high heat can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to developing, possibly leading to heat stroke, the weather service said.

The weather service’s advice for coping with the heat included staying indoors in air-conditioned buildings, drinking more water than usual and dressing for the heat. Also, monitoring small children and others vulnerable to heat and checking on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

The Salvation Army said it would open 12 heat-relief stations in Apache Junction, Avondale, Chandler, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Surprise and Tempe.

The Arizona Humane Society noted that trails in Phoenix’s mountain parks system are closed to dogs when temperatures reach over 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) because heat can burn dogs’ paws and causes overheating.

Advertisement

MORE: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather