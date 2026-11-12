Explosive device thrown at Mesa officer's car; acrobats detained by ICE in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

From an explosive device thrown at a patrol car, to Argentine acrobats detained at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and a Maricopa County district race headed for a recount, here are your top stories for November 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Officer hospitalized following Mesa explosion
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Just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, Mesa police say officers were responding to reports of shots fired near 96th Street and Hampton Avenue when an officer reported that an explosion near 96th Street and Sunland Avenue damaged his patrol car.
2. Why a sentinel shouted at Pete Hegseth at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
3. ICE arrests Universal Studios acrobats in Phoenix
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Two migrant men from Argentina who work as acrobats are in ICE custody after being detained at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
4. Man recalls finding Tempe carjacking victim
5. Maricopa County race headed for recount
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Maricopa County election officials say the Legislative District 27 race appears headed for a court-ordered automatic recount once election results are officially canvassed. Here's why.