Explosive device thrown at Mesa officer's car; acrobats detained by ICE in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

From an explosive device thrown at a patrol car, to Argentine acrobats detained at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and a Maricopa County district race headed for a recount, here are your top stories for November 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Officer hospitalized following Mesa explosion

Featured article

2. Why a sentinel shouted at Pete Hegseth at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

3. ICE arrests Universal Studios acrobats in Phoenix

Featured article

4. Man recalls finding Tempe carjacking victim

5. Maricopa County race headed for recount