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Explosive device thrown at Mesa officer's car; acrobats detained by ICE in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published November 12, 2026 10:04 AM MST
Published November 12, 2026 10:04 AM MST

From an explosive device thrown at a patrol car, to Argentine acrobats detained at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and a Maricopa County district race headed for a recount, here are your top stories for November 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Officer hospitalized following Mesa explosion

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3 detained after explosive device thrown at Mesa officer's patrol car: PD
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3 detained after explosive device thrown at Mesa officer's patrol car: PD

Just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, Mesa police say officers were responding to reports of shots fired near 96th Street and Hampton Avenue when an officer reported that an explosion near 96th Street and Sunland Avenue damaged his patrol car.

2. Why a sentinel shouted at Pete Hegseth at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

3. ICE arrests Universal Studios acrobats in Phoenix

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Argentine acrobats detained by ICE at Phoenix Sky Harbor for overstaying visas
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Argentine acrobats detained by ICE at Phoenix Sky Harbor for overstaying visas

Two migrant men from Argentina who work as acrobats are in ICE custody after being detained at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

4. Man recalls finding Tempe carjacking victim

5. Maricopa County race headed for recount 

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Maricopa County Legislative District 27 race headed for automatic recount
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Maricopa County Legislative District 27 race headed for automatic recount

Maricopa County election officials say the Legislative District 27 race appears headed for a court-ordered automatic recount once election results are officially canvassed. Here's why.

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