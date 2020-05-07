Face coverings required at LAX, city buses starting Monday

A new mandate announced by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will require passengers at LAX and on city buses to wear face coverings starting Monday.

Under the new mandate announced Wednesday evening, airline ticket and TSA agents, as well as store employees will also be required to wear face coverings.

“I think it’s a pretty good idea. Until we figure out how exactly this disease is transmitted, it’s probably best to err on the side of caution,” an LAX passenger told FOX 11.

Several airlines have already implemented a face coverings policy.

For example, United Airlines requires passengers to wear a mask, and will provide one for those who don’t have one prior to boarding.

LAX officials said passenger traffic is down 90 percent from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All Dash, Commuter Express and city buses will have the same guidelines.

Face coverings include masks, bandanas and scarves.

