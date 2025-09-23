Expand / Collapse search
Families of Gilbert crash victims speak out; child accused of bringing gun to school l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 23, 2025 9:47am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

From the families of two women who were killed in a Gilbert crash involving a suspected drunk driver speaking out to a third grader accused of bringing a loaded gun to a San Tan Valley elementary school, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 23.

1. Women killed in fiery Gilbert crash

Families of women killed by suspected drunk driver speak out
Families of women killed by suspected drunk driver speak out

Two women, an Uber driver and her passenger, died in a fiery car crash in Gilbert on Sept. 19 after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their car.

2. Loaded gun found at far East Valley school

8-year-old brought loaded gun to San Tan Valley elementary school: sheriff
8-year-old brought loaded gun to San Tan Valley elementary school: sheriff

Authorities say a third-grader brought a loaded 9mm handgun to Copper Basin K-8 on Monday. The weapon was secured by school staff and no threats were made.

3. Homicide investigation

Body found near canal in Phoenix, police say
Body found near canal in Phoenix, police say

Police say a man was found dead on Sept. 22 near a canal in the area of 36th and Portland Streets. The victim hasn't been identified, but a homicide investigation is underway.

4. ‘She deserves justice’

Family seeks answers after deadly hit-and-run in Tonto National Forest
Family seeks answers after deadly hit-and-run in Tonto National Forest

A Valley family is seeking answers after Myssa Leyvas, a 31-year-old mother, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Tonto National Forest last month.

5. Cold case murder update

Daughters of victim in Arizona cold case murder found: MCSO
Daughters of victim in Arizona cold case murder found: MCSO

Marina Ramos, according to officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, was found dead in the desert in 1989. Over a quarter of a century later, investigators managed to find her children.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Dry and warm Tuesday in the Valley
Arizona weather forecast: Dry and warm Tuesday in the Valley

A sunny and dry Tuesday in the Valley with a high in the low-100s.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews