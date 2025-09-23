Families of Gilbert crash victims speak out; child accused of bringing gun to school l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.
From the families of two women who were killed in a Gilbert crash involving a suspected drunk driver speaking out to a third grader accused of bringing a loaded gun to a San Tan Valley elementary school, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 23.
1. Women killed in fiery Gilbert crash
Two women, an Uber driver and her passenger, died in a fiery car crash in Gilbert on Sept. 19 after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their car.
2. Loaded gun found at far East Valley school
Authorities say a third-grader brought a loaded 9mm handgun to Copper Basin K-8 on Monday. The weapon was secured by school staff and no threats were made.
3. Homicide investigation
Police say a man was found dead on Sept. 22 near a canal in the area of 36th and Portland Streets. The victim hasn't been identified, but a homicide investigation is underway.
4. ‘She deserves justice’
A Valley family is seeking answers after Myssa Leyvas, a 31-year-old mother, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Tonto National Forest last month.
5. Cold case murder update
Marina Ramos, according to officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, was found dead in the desert in 1989. Over a quarter of a century later, investigators managed to find her children.
Today's weather
A sunny and dry Tuesday in the Valley with a high in the low-100s.