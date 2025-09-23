Families of Gilbert crash victims speak out; child accused of bringing gun to school l Morning News Brief

article

From the families of two women who were killed in a Gilbert crash involving a suspected drunk driver speaking out to a third grader accused of bringing a loaded gun to a San Tan Valley elementary school, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 23.

1. Women killed in fiery Gilbert crash

Featured article

2. Loaded gun found at far East Valley school

Featured article

3. Homicide investigation

Featured article

4. ‘She deserves justice’

Featured article

5. Cold case murder update

Featured article

Today's weather