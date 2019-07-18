Family claims they were racially profiled, accused of stealing from Santa Monica store

An African American family says they may have been racially profiled while shopping at the Nike store in Santa Monica.

Joel Stallworth bought his son a basketball but says the store manager followed them outside and accused them of stealing it.

Stallworth says to make matters worse, the store manager called Santa Monica Police on him. Cellphone video captured parts of the confrontation. In the video officers could be heard telling him to give back the 'stolen' ball.

"People like Wendy, who follow people, lie, she tried to assassinate my character in front of the public. She embarrassed me, she pushed my buttons. She could have gotten me killed. I want people like her to be off the streets." Stallworth said.

Stallworth hasn't decided if he'll take legal action, but he told Fox 11 that he's hired an attorney. That attorney says he wants Nike and the Santa Monica Police Department to conduct a formal investigation into what happened.

According to Stallworth, Nike has fired the store manager.

