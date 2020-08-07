Family desperate for answers as police search for suspect in deadly hit and run crash

As police investigators look for the suspect in a hit and run crash that killed a 17-year-old girl, family members say they want answers.

The incident happened on August 3. According to Phoenix Police, Erin died after being hit by a car near 103rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. The suspect drove off, and there is no vehicle description.

On August 7, the family of Erin Covarrubias held a vigil to remember her life.

Family members devastated

Erin just wanted to get out of the house for a bit, but that fateful decision ended with her death in the crash.

"It kind of feels like I’m still in a dream, almost," said David Covarrubias, Erin's younger brother. "It didn’t feel real until just yesterday."

Reality set in as David stepped foot in the area his older sister’s body was found.

The victim's mother, meanwhile, was devastated, saying she will miss Erin's infectious laugh.

"That’s the kind of laugh that she made you laugh. It came from all the way inside," said Denise Covarrubias.

"It’s even more difficult because I see my daughter every time I look at my wife," said Erin's father, Jonathan Covarrubias.

Erin would have started school at La Joya High School on August 11. Loved ones say she wrote a list of goals she wanted to reach.

"Last few years of school has been kind of tough on her, and so this senior year, she just had a really good feeling about it," said David.

"The first thing on her list was she wanted to build great relationships," said Erin's grandmother, Roberta Bazaldua. "Well, we have proof that she already built those great relationships in the way people have responded."

Family and friends paid their respects by creating a memorial for Erin, and they want the suspect to come forward.

"You killed my girl and you left her," said Denise. "It was hours before she was found. She was all alone in a field."

Family members say there are fraudulent GoFundMe accounts that have been made on Erin's behalf, and they are asking the public to not donate to those accounts.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/