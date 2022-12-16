Family displaced, bird dead after Glendale house fire

A family has now been displaced after a fire broke out at a home near 67th Avenue and Camelback early Friday morning.

Fire crews say the residents woke up just before 2 a.m. to the sound of their smoke detector and discovered a fire in the kitchen that spread to other parts of the home.

The family of four was able to make it out safe, along with two dogs they owned.

One bird died in the fire, and the entire roof collapsed from the damage.

Firefighters have since extinguished the flames. No firefighters were hurt.

