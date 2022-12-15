Expand / Collapse search

West Phoenix shooting leaves 2 people badly hurt, investigators say

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
The shooting, according to police, happened in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Investigators have yet to release a description of the suspect.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in West Phoenix that left two people hurt.

The shooting happened in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and the victims suffered serious injuries.

It is unknown hat led to the shooting, and a description of the suspect is not available at this time.

Please check back for further updates on this story.

