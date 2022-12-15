West Phoenix shooting leaves 2 people badly hurt, investigators say
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in West Phoenix that left two people hurt.
The shooting happened in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and the victims suffered serious injuries.
It is unknown hat led to the shooting, and a description of the suspect is not available at this time.
Please check back for further updates on this story.
Other Arizona Crime Stories
- Phoenix canal murders trial continues: Bryan Patrick Miller accused of killing 2 women
- Arizona man killed his roommate after argument over microwave: sheriff
- Surprise man arrested for allegedly exploiting Casa Grande teenage girl sexually, police say
(Click here for interactive map)