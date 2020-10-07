Family members ask for release of Phoenix activist after he was arrested following a protest

A family is demanding for their son's release from jail, after local activist Lee Percy Christian was arrested on the night of Oct. 3, following a peaceful protest in Phoenix.

Seven people were arrested that night, and six released the following. Christian is still in custody.

Christian's family claims he was arrested while sitting in his car, and did nothing to deserve it. Now, activists are demanding that Christian, 27, be released immediately.

"I want to ask these officials tell the truth, tell the truth and release our son by dropping these charges and releasing him," said Christian's mother. "You are holding him wrongly."

Christian's mother made a tearful plea outside the Phoenix City Council chambers. Christian's supporters say he was wrongfully arrested and charged for exercising his right while attending the March for Justice in Phoenix.



"The law, if it doesn't work for one of us, it doesn't work for none of us, and Percy needs to be released," said Christian's father, Lee Percy Christian.

Attorney Christina Carter says Christian was pulled out of his car after the protest Saturday, at gunpoint. He was accused of unlawful assembly, and has since reportedly been charged with two felonies.

"One for hindering prosecution and one for rioting arising from a previous protest that occurred on August 9," said Carter. "Unfortunately, because Percy has been targeted for his political opinions, and has been previously arrested -- he has a current open protesting case stemming from an event from July 18 -- under Arizona law, if new charges are found while you have an existing case, it makes you ineligible for bail."

Carter, however, argues that the County Attorney has the discretion to stipulate a bond. Now, there is a call to action from local activists to release a key leader in the Black Lives Matter movement.

FOX 10 has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney to see where they stand with releasing Christian, but officials have yet to respond.