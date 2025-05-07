FBI issues a reward info on the killer of Emily Pike a day after FBI Director Kash Patel meets with family

The Brief The FBI is issuing a reward for information regarding Emily Pike. Pike, the 14-year-old teenager from the San Carlos Apache Tribe, was found dead after she was reported missing from her group home in Mesa. The reward comes on the heels of a meeting between Pike's family and FBI director Kash Patel.



The FBI is issuing its own $75,000 reward for information in the murder of 14-year-old Emily Pike.

This reward is offered on top of an additional reward of $75,000 from the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

The backstory:

The 14-year-old was reported missing from a Mesa group home in January.

Her body was found dismembered in Globe over 70 miles away.

Dig deeper:

It comes on the heels of FBI Director Kash Patel taking an interest in the case.

Patel met with Pike's family earlier this week to learn more about Emily and about what needs to be done to prevent similar cases from happening.

Tips can be submitted online.