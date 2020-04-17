FBI officials urge caution as they expect rise in scams related to COVID-19 pandemic

Scammers are reportedly taking advantage of this tough time for everyone, with officials from the FBI saying the fraudsters are using COVID-19 as a way to commit health care fraud and more.

Officials with the FBI in Arizona say they are getting hundreds of calls a day about new scams, saying these criminals are knocking on doors, making calls, and posting on social media.

The most common in arizona involve healthcare billing, price gouging, news of fake cures and counterfeit personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We anticipate seeing a significant rise in healthcare billing fraud as more patients seek treatment for COVID-19 and providing insurance agents to bad actors," said FBI Phoenix Supervisory Special Agent Jeremy Capello.

The FBI says the perpetrators only need two things to succeed in healthcare billing fraud: insurance information and a prescription. Officials say people should be aware of anyone soliciting the information, and add that people should not be getting unexpected calls about COVID-19.

"We would like people to be cautious of unsolicited contact from individuals or companies trying to convince them to get tested for COVID-19," said Special Agent Capello.

FBI officials say people should be aware of calls saying there is a cure, or calls saying there's a new test kit available. Victims of fraud can report it to fbi, or the disaster fraud hotline.

