FBI: Person in custody in connection with drive-by shooting outside federal courthouse in Downtown Phoenix

Officials with the FBI say a person is in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting outside the federal courthouse in Downtown Phoenix that left a security officer wounded.

In a brief statement announcing the update, FBI officials did not identify the person in custody, nor did they release any additional information, other than saying there is "no further information to suggest there is a continued threat to public safety."

The security officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting, which happened outside of the Sandra Day O'Connor federal courthouse on Sept. 15. The officer's name and agency they work for have not been released.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department, a vehicle was seen leaving the area near 6th Avenue and Washington Street.

City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said in a statement that "multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest."

He said the officer was shot in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor federal building.

"If you didn't think it could happen here, it just did," DiCiccio added.

If you have any information about this case, contact Phoenix PD: 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

