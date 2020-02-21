FBI: Person involved in North Phoenix shooting has died

FBI officials say a person involved in a shooting in Phoenix on Friday has died.

According to earlier reports by Phoenix Police Sergeant Tommy Thompson, the shooting happened along Black Canyon Freeway, between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue, and involved the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Reports say no officers were injured.

FBI officials say they will not release any further information on the case, but did say an investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released in this case.

