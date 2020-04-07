FD: 2 men die in Glendale 1st-alarm house fire
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters say two men died following a first-alarm house fire early Tuesday morning in Glendale.
Crews from Glendale, Peoria, and the Phoenix Fire Departments responded to the scene near 55th Avenue and Olive at around 3 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the home.
Firefighters say 66-year-old Stephen Skuba was removed from the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, identified as 29-year-old Robert Skuba, was also pulled from the home and was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Initial reports suggest the cause of the fire may have been electrical.