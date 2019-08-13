FD: 2-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after found unresponsive in family pool in Tolleson

Police say a 2-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being found unresponsive in a family pool in Tolleson.

Crews from Phoenix and Tolleson responded to a home near 87th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The child was found not breathing and CPR was initiated by the family, which crews continued along with advanced life support before taking the child to Baner Estrella Hospital.

Police said the child was last seen 10 minutes prior to the 911 call.

