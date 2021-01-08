FD: Body found in east Phoenix canal

article

Phoenix Fire crews have recovered a body from a canal near 44th Street and Washington, officials said on Jan. 8.

Authorities said they were responding to a water rescue call when they found the body.

The case has been turned over to Phoenix Police, and the victim has not been identified.

No firefighters were injured during this incident.

