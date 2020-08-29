FDNY: 16 injured after NJ Transit bus crashes near Port Authority

article

A New Jersey Transit bus crashed into a divider near the Port Authority Bus Terminal Saturday, leaving at least 16 people injured, including one critically.

FDNY officials say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on an upper ramp at the terminal, tossing passengers around and causing major damage to the vehicle’s front end.

“There were multiple patients laying on the floor, around the vehicle and then multiple patients that were still trapped inside of the vehicle,” EMS Deputy Chief Kevin Ramdayal said.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals for treatment, including one person Ramdayal that said had “severely critical” injuries. Others were treated at the scene.

The bus appeared to be departing the terminal when it crashed, officials said. No other vehicles were involved. The incident caused the temporary closure of all New Jersey-bound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel.

The terminal’s operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is investigating the cause of the crash. Messages seeking comment were left with the Port Authority and New Jersey Transit.

“What we saw was just a major collision with the bus and major front-end damage with the New Jersey Transit bus,” Ramdayal said.

With the Associated Press.