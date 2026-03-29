Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide in north Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home near 39th Avenue and Salter Drive on Saturday night. Preliminary evidence suggests the man shot the woman before taking his own life, according to investigators. The identities of the deceased remain unknown as the Medical Examiner works to confirm the official causes of death.



Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in North Phoenix on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of 39th Avenue and Salter Drive just before 8:30 p.m. on March 28.

A man and woman were found dead inside a home, both with at least one gunshot wound.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the man likely shot and killed the woman before turning the gun on himself," the police department said.

What we don't know:

The individuals' identities and the events leading up to the shooting are unknown.

What's next:

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death as the incident remains under investigation.

Map of the area of the incident.