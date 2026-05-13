Seen on TV: May 13

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Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Starfish Scottsdale

8390 East Vía de Ventura

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://starfishhospitalitygroup.com/scottsdale/

212° Shabu Shabu

410 N. Scottsdale Rd., #109

Tempe, AZ 85288

https://212shabu.com/

Zara Nail Bar Morrison

3546 S. Power Rd., Suite 106

Gilbert, AZ 85234

https://www.instagram.com/zaranailbarmorrison

Canyon Springs STEM Academy

42901 N. 45th Ave.

Anthem, AZ 85087

canyonsprings.dvusd.org

Kachina Stained Glass

1762 S. Greenfield Rd., #101

Mesa, AZ 85206

https://www.kachinastainedglass.com/

Scottsdale Party Planner Laura Vazquez

Join Deer Valley Unified School District

Live-streamed video