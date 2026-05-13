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Seen on TV: May 13

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Updated  May 13, 2026 6:52am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Starfish Scottsdale

212° Shabu Shabu

Zara Nail Bar Morrison

Canyon Springs STEM Academy

Kachina Stained Glass

Scottsdale Party Planner Laura Vazquez

Join Deer Valley Unified School District

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Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews