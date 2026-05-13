Seen on TV: May 13
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Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Starfish Scottsdale
- 8390 East Vía de Ventura
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://starfishhospitalitygroup.com/scottsdale/
212° Shabu Shabu
- 410 N. Scottsdale Rd., #109
- Tempe, AZ 85288
- https://212shabu.com/
Zara Nail Bar Morrison
- 3546 S. Power Rd., Suite 106
- Gilbert, AZ 85234
- https://www.instagram.com/zaranailbarmorrison
Canyon Springs STEM Academy
- 42901 N. 45th Ave.
- Anthem, AZ 85087
- canyonsprings.dvusd.org
Kachina Stained Glass
- 1762 S. Greenfield Rd., #101
- Mesa, AZ 85206
- https://www.kachinastainedglass.com/
Scottsdale Party Planner Laura Vazquez
Join Deer Valley Unified School District