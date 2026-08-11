Manhunt for Litchfield Park murder suspect; Chicago school shooting leaves 2 dead l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
From an international manhunt for a West Valley murder suspect to a deadly school shooting in Chicago, here are your top stories for August 11, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Powerful storms topple dozens of power poles
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Overnight storms knocked out power to 22,000 APS customers across the West Valley after high winds toppled 42 power poles in Phoenix and neighboring cities.
2. International manhunt for West Valley murder suspect
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An international manhunt is underway for 27-year-old Matthew Flores after two bodies were found buried at his parents' home in Litchfield Park last week.
3. Gov. Hobbs makes her running mate official
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Governor Katie Hobbs has tapped former Mesa Mayor John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate in the 2026 Election.
4. Deadly Chicago school shooting
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Two custodians are dead after a shooting Monday afternoon at a Chicago elementary school, authorities said.
5. Joe Biden cancer update
Hunter Biden shared a major health update on his father, former President Joe Biden, telling the BBC that the former president's prostate cancer has spread to his bones and beyond. FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike breaks down what this diagnosis means.
A look at Valley weather
Active storms, heavy rain and gusty winds continue across Arizona through Thursday with highs dropping into the 90s in Phoenix.
Click here for full forecast