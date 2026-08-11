Manhunt for Litchfield Park murder suspect; Chicago school shooting leaves 2 dead l Morning News Brief

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From an international manhunt for a West Valley murder suspect to a deadly school shooting in Chicago, here are your top stories for August 11, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Powerful storms topple dozens of power poles

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2. International manhunt for West Valley murder suspect

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3. Gov. Hobbs makes her running mate official

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4. Deadly Chicago school shooting

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5. Joe Biden cancer update

A look at Valley weather

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