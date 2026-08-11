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Manhunt for Litchfield Park murder suspect; Chicago school shooting leaves 2 dead l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 11, 2026 9:49 AM MST
Published August 11, 2026 9:49 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

From an international manhunt for a West Valley murder suspect to a deadly school shooting in Chicago, here are your top stories for August 11, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Powerful storms topple dozens of power poles

Featured

APS restores power after storm knocks down 42 poles across Phoenix
article

APS restores power after storm knocks down 42 poles across Phoenix

Overnight storms knocked out power to 22,000 APS customers across the West Valley after high winds toppled 42 power poles in Phoenix and neighboring cities.

2. International manhunt for West Valley murder suspect

Featured

International manhunt underway for Matthew Flores after bodies found in Litchfield Park backyard
article

International manhunt underway for Matthew Flores after bodies found in Litchfield Park backyard

An international manhunt is underway for 27-year-old Matthew Flores after two bodies were found buried at his parents' home in Litchfield Park last week.

3. Gov. Hobbs makes her running mate official

Featured

2026 Election: Katie Hobbs picks John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate
article

2026 Election: Katie Hobbs picks John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate

Governor Katie Hobbs has tapped former Mesa Mayor John Giles as her lieutenant governor running mate in the 2026 Election.

4. Deadly Chicago school shooting

Featured

Chicago elementary school shooting leaves 2 custodians dead, police say
article

Chicago elementary school shooting leaves 2 custodians dead, police say

Two custodians are dead after a shooting Monday afternoon at a Chicago elementary school, authorities said.

5. Joe Biden cancer update

Joe Biden's prostate cancer spreads to his bones
Joe Biden's prostate cancer spreads to his bones

Joe Biden's prostate cancer spreads to his bones

Hunter Biden shared a major health update on his father, former President Joe Biden, telling the BBC that the former president's prostate cancer has spread to his bones and beyond. FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike breaks down what this diagnosis means.

A look at Valley weather

More Arizona storms and cooler highs expected
More Arizona storms and cooler highs expected

More Arizona storms and cooler highs expected

Active storms, heavy rain and gusty winds continue across Arizona through Thursday with highs dropping into the 90s in Phoenix.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews