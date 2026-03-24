Phoenix mother of 7 fatally shot by neighbor over $100 dispute, family says

The Brief A North Phoenix mother of seven was shot and killed on Monday morning following an alleged confrontation with her neighbor over a $100 repair debt from a minor car accident. 21-year-old Daniel Rombach Jr. was arrested at his apartment and is now facing a second-degree murder charge; he is currently being held on a $1 million bond. The victim’s family is seeking justice, noting the shooting occurred in front of several children and that one of the victim's infants remains in the NICU after being born prematurely.



A North Phoenix mother of seven is dead after police say an argument with her neighbor escalated, and he shot and killed her.

What we know:

The family of 35-year-old Danielle Little says the situation, which happened near 11th Avenue and Mountain View Road, began when she accidentally backed into her neighbor’s car last month. They claimed she owed them $100 for repairs. When they confronted her about it on March 23, the family says things took a turn.

Timeline:

On Monday morning, her family says her neighbor, 21-year-old Daniel Rombach Jr., and the woman he lived with confronted Little and her husband over the $100 they said she owed for the minor car collision.

"She backed into him on accident," Danielle’s son, Jayden Daniels said.

According to the police report, things escalated and Rombach pulled out a gun, shooting Little.

"In front of all the kids and everybody," Daniels said. "Her whole body was bloody. Her mouth was coming out with blood."

"They just shot her for no reason," Danielle’s sister, Hailey Byer said.

Little died on the way to the hospital. Phoenix Police found Rombach in his apartment and took him into custody.

"I wake up every day and go out there, look over there, and the scene just replays in my head over and over again. I'm so traumatized from it," Daniels said.

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What they're saying:

Her family says Little's life was not easy.

"She's been through drugs. She went through all that," said Byer.

But Byer says one thing kept the mother of seven going: "She got clean and sober for all her other kids. She loved her kids to death."

"She was a wonderful person," saidDaniels.

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Dig deeper:

The loss has shattered the family.

"I think it’s a dream that I can’t wake out of," Byer said. While Daniels said, "I miss her so much."

Little's husband, Kyle Daniels, added, "She’ll be forever missed. She’ll be forever loved. Forever remembered."

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Little leaves behind her husband and seven children, including Effie Rose, who was born premature at 27 weeks and remains in the NICU. Her family says all they want now is justice.

"I hope he rots in hell," Byer said.

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe to lay Little to rest and to support her children.

What's next:

Rombach is facing second-degree murder charges in Little's death. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

His next court date is March 30.

Map of the nearby area of the incident.