Woman wounded following shooting in Phoenix: PD

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The Brief A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting. Phoenix Police say officers were called to the area of 11th Avenue and Mountain View Road at around 8:05 a.m. An adult man has been detained.



Phoenix Police say a woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were called to the area of 11th Avenue and Mountain View Road at around 8:05 a.m. for a shooting call.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult female with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the woman to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Police say an adult man was detained at the scene, but police did not release that person's identity.

What's next:

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Area where the shooting happened