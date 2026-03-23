Woman wounded following shooting in Phoenix: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers were called to the area of 11th Avenue and Mountain View Road at around 8:05 a.m. for a shooting call.
"When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult female with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the woman to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries."
Police say an adult man was detained at the scene, but police did not release that person's identity.
What's next:
Police say an investigation is ongoing.
Area where the shooting happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.