Federal worker layoff controversy; Arizona apologizes to BYU | Nightly Roundup

From Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes firing back at President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE for federal worker layoffs, to Arizona apologizing to BYU after Wildcats fans chanted anti-LDS sentiments, here are tonight's top stories.
1. AG Kris Mayes works to stop actions of Trump, Musk and DOGE amid federal layoffs
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced a new deadline for federal employees as the Trump administration and Elon Musk say they're taking swift action against federal waste.
2. Arizona apologizes to BYU for 'unacceptable' chant following loss
The University of Arizona is apologizing for an anti-LDS chant from Wildcats fans after its men's basketball team lost to BYU on Saturday.
3. Body discovered inside Sun City home after fire breaks out
The body of an unidentified person was pulled from a Sun City home after catching fire on Saturday night, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
4. Police investigation leads to gruesome discovery
Police swarmed a home in Phoenix where a woman was found shot and a man was found dead from what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
5. Elon Musk email to federal employees met with resistance
From the Pentagon and the FBI to Republican lawmakers, here’s how agencies and officials are responding to Elon Musk’s email to federal employees requesting to know "what they got done last week."