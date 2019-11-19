Female pursuit suspect surrenders in West Covina; wanted for crashing into CHP patrol car

Police were in pursuit of a silver, two-door Honda sedan on Tuesday afternoon after the driver allegedly crashed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle.

The crash with the CHP patrol car was reported on the eastbound 10 Freeway at La Brea Avenue.

The suspect did not stop and continued to travel eastbound toward El Monte and toward West Covina.

Sky FOX was overhead as the driver pulled off the freeway and into a residential neighborhood located at Shadyvale Avenue at Randall Way. The female suspected exited the vehicle carrying a stack of papers. She was taken away into custody by West Covina police officers.

