FHP trooper fired after deputies arrest him for having sex with 14-year-old girl

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday.

Deputies have charged 23-year-old Riley Schwarz with lewd and lascivious battery related to sexual activity with a teenager.

According to an arrest report, the 15-year-old's parents found her journal, which indicated a sexual relationship between the girl and Schwarz.

Detectives said Schwarz admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen that began in October of 2018, when the girl was 14 years old.

Schwarz, who is an FHP trooper, turned himself in on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Schwarz had been hired by the agency in October of 2017, and has been terminated from his job.

"The alleged actions are reprehensible, and the department continues to cooperate fully with the investigation," said Captain Thomas E. Pikul in a statement.