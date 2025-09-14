Fiery light rail, tractor trailer crash in Phoenix injures a person

The Brief A tractor trailer and a light rail train caught fire after colliding in Phoenix on Sunday night. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passengers of the light rail were safely evacuated.



A fiery crash in Phoenix is under investigation after a tractor trailer and light rail collided on Sunday night.

What we know:

The Sept. 14 crash happened near 18th and Washington streets around 7:15 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they were joined by the fire department and saw both the light rail and the tractor trailer in flames. The occupants were helped off. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the Phoenix Police Department said.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash caused heavy flames and smoke to erupt from the light rail and tractor trailer. Phoenix Fire says the flames reached at least 30 feet in the air.

"The accident caused the light rail to be de-energized knocking out the power system. Crews were able to gain fire control preventing the flames from extending to an adjacent building," the fire department said.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller says at least 20 people were on board the light rail.

The tractor trailer was carrying miscellaneous pool supplies.

A tractor trailer and light rail collided in Phoenix on the night of Sunday, Sept. 14, causing flames to burst into the air. Photo courtesy of JET Limousines.

Map of the area where the crash happened

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.