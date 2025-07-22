Fire breaks out at Phoenix plant nursery

The Brief A fire broke out on July 22 at the Dream With Colors plant nursery near 36th Street and Southern Avenue. No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Firefighters say no one was hurt after a large fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a plant nursery in Phoenix.

What we know:

The flames sparked at around 1:30 a.m. on July 22 at Dream With Colors, located near 36th Street and Southern Avenue.

The Phoenix Fire Department says when crews got to the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames at the nursery.

"Firefighters secured multiple water supplies and extended hose lines to the fire," Capt. Daniel Lee said. "Crew were able to quickly put the fast moving fire out and saved a large part of the nursery."

No injuries were reported when a fire broke out on July 22 at the Dream With Colors nursery, located near 36th Street and Southern Avenue, firefighters said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

