Fire crews battle large fire at 4-story apartment complex under construction near Downtown Phoenix

Phoenix Fire crews battled a massive fire at a four-story apartment complex under construction late Sunday night near Downtown Phoenix.

The fire burned near 600 West Grant Street, just off of 7th Avenue.

Videos and photographs shared by the fire department showed a massive blaze on the western edge of the Arizona city’s Warehouse District and less than a mile south of the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse.

(Cameron Colvin)

Advertisement

Crews the building was 40% completed when the second-alarm fire broke out. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the scene to battle the fire.

Phoenix police arrested a man in connection with a shooting on the south side of the fire, but no injuries were reported in connection with the shooting, the fire department said. Further details about the shooting weren’t immediately available. The fire department also said people were reported jumping a fence into the fire area as crews worked.

No one was injured.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted photos of the fire that could be seen from miles away.

More than 1,800 people were without power nearby, according to an Arizona Public Service electric utility’s outage map that cited service interruption to a major power line as the reason. It wasn’t clear whether the outage was related to the fire, and power had been restored by early Monday, according to the outage map.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.