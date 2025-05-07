Fire at Phoenix apartment complex displaces 13 people

The Brief 2 people, including a child, were taken to the hospital as a result of an apartment fire in Phoenix. The fire burned at an apartment complex near 45th Street and Cactus Road. Phoenix Fire officials say 13 people are displaced as a result of the fire.



Phoenix Fire officials said two people, including a two-year-old, were taken to the hospital as a result of a fire at an apartment complex on the morning of May 7.

What we know:

Per a statement, crews were sent at around 8:30 a.m. to the area of 45th Street and Cactus Road for reports of an apartment fire.

"Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke and fire to the first and second floor and extending to the third," officials wrote. "Two people including a child were able to get out of the fire on their own and were evaluated, treated, and transported to the hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation."

Officials said 13 people are displaced as a result of the fire. No firefighters were hurt.

"Community Assistance Program personnel are on scene to assist with their needs," a portion of the statement reads.

What we don't know:

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Area where the fire happened