Firefighters extinguish junkyard fire in south Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
South Phoenix
No one was injured when a fire broke out on May 11 at a junkyard in south Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - No one was injured when a fire broke out Wednesday morning at a junkyard in south Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the fire near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road at 8:45 a.m. on May 11.

"Upon arrival crews encountered a working fire and extended hoselines to surround the blaze for extinguishment of the flames," Capt. Scott Douglas said.

The fire was upgraded to a first alarm due to the number of firefighters needed to battle the flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to any nearby structures.

No injuries were reported.

"The cause of the fire is uncertain at this time and a Fire Investigator is on the scene along with the Fire Marshal to identify any possible code violations at this business," Capt. Douglass added.