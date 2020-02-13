Firefighters rescue husky from roof in Pennsylvania

article

You've heard of a cat stuck in a tree, but how about a dog stuck on a roof?

Firefighters in York, Pennsylvania can add it to their list of on-the-job oddities, after a Siberian Husky found himself trapped on a porch roof earlier this week.

It's unclear how the curious K9 gained access to the roof, but he looked just as confused about his predicament as the firefighters were.

Credit: York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services via Storyful

A video posted to the department's Facebook page shows a helpful firefighter scoop up the dog and safely escort him off the roof.