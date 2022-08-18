Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 2:39PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

The LAPD released new video showing a 7-Eleven store being looted and vandalized following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this week.

RELATED: 7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway

LAPD officials said that on the night of Aug. 14, a large group of suspects, estimated to be over 100 people at one point, entered the 7-Eleven store on the northwest corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in Los Angeles. The suspects ransacked the store and stole various merchandise including food, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said the employee working in the store feared for his life and there was no resistance.

"We really want to prevent this from becoming a new trend," Det. Moreno said during a press conference on Thursday morning.

LAPD announces $50K reward in information on 7-Eleven store looting, vandalism

The LAPD is seeking the public's help with identifying multiple suspects who were seen on camera destroying the store.

One of the suspects seen on video was a man wearing a Colorado Rockies hat who was throwing food at the store employee. Detectives have already successfully identified some of the offenders; the video will likely lead them to more... as will the fingerprints left on the countertops. 

Those involved in the incident are facing multiple charges including grand theft, looting and vandalism.

VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows ‘flash mob’ vandalizing, looting 7-Eleven store

"They’re going to be held accountable," Det. Moreno said. 