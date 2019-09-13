Florida man smashes car windows, says 'I did it because Donald Trump owes me 1 trillion dollars'

article

A Florida man went on a vandalism crime spree because he claimed that President Donald Trump owed him money.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Justin James Wilson on Monday.

"Witnesses say Wilson used rocks and a belt buckle to smash windows and beat the cars," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Responding deputies found Wilson in front of the business, passed out on a bench."

When questioned by authorities, they say he admitted to breaking the windows, saying “Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the mafia.”

Wilson is facing 14 counts of felony criminal mischief and 6 counts misdemeanor criminal mischief.