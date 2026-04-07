Reactions pour in after Trump announces 2-week ceasefire with Iran

The Brief President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Truth Social, conditioned on the "complete, immediate, and safe" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The sudden diplomatic shift follows a 10-point proposal from Iran and comes just hours after the president warned online that "a whole civilization will die." While experts note the U.S. military operation has been successful, some Iranian-American activists express concern that a ceasefire without regime change could be temporary.



Iranian Americans in the Valley are reacting after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, following a warning of devastating military action.

What we know:

The president announced the ceasefire on Truth Social, saying it hinges on Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Today is the sign that he was able to accomplish exactly what he wanted," said Hessam Rahimian of the Iran Liberty Foundation.

The backstory:

The sudden shift came just hours after Trump posted a stark warning online to the Iranian regime, saying in part, "A whole civilization will die."

Prior to Tuesday's post on Truth Social, Trump expanded his threat against Iran on April 6 to include all power plants and bridges. This came after Tehran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal. His deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was set for 8 p.m. E.T. on April 7.

What they're saying:

"It’s war talk," Rahimian said. "And when you have a regime that has been brutally killing its own people and terrorizing the world, you must have harsh and very strict threat."

On April 7, the president said the U.S. will suspend military action as negotiations continue. The pause comes after a new 10-point proposal from Iran, overturning a U.S. policy for the last 47 years.

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"I don’t think he meant doing any terrible harm to civilians. But it still had horrible implications," said foreign policy expert Michael Szanto.

Dig deeper:

Szanto said U.S. military gains have weakened Iran’s regime, but the administration is losing ground with its messaging.

"The messaging that comes from President Trump and the administration have been the greatest weakness in this whole military operation that technically has been immensely successful against one of America’s greatest enemies," Szanto said.

Rahimian said he escaped the Iranian regime, and while the opening of the strait is a positive step forward, he believes it is crucial for the world economy. However, he says the end goal needs to be lasting change in Iran.

"People of Iran are scared of this stopping before the regime changes," Rahimian said. "If this regime does not change and we stop, then we will go back to the same routine. You have a snake that is hurt and is now angry."

Rep. Ansari Full Statement:

"I am momentarily relieved for the 90 million Iranians who just spent the worst 24 hours of their lives thinking they were about to face nothing short of a nuclear catastrophe—not the regime, but innocent civilians who have nothing to do with their government, and long for freedom. I’m also relieved for the American service members who would have been placed in even graver danger and ordered to carry out war crimes.

But this doesn’t change anything. Donald Trump threatened genocide and war crimes against Iranians this morning. His statements that ‘a whole civilization will die’ and that he’ll take Iran ‘back to the stone ages’ confirm that he is mentally unstable, unhinged, and unfit for office or any position of authority.

It’s now day 39 of Trump’s illegal regional war that has had deadly and catastrophic consequences. There has been no clear plan or rationale, no strategy, and no Congressional authorization or input as required by the Constitution. Thousands of civilians have been tragically killed across the region, American service members have died and suffered unnecessarily, and millions are displaced from Lebanon to the Gulf. Trump and Pete Hegseth have already committed explicit war crimes by bombing schools, hospitals, bridges, and water desalination plants.

This isn’t partisan. Republicans, Democrats, and independents are waking up. Whether through impeachment or by invoking the 25th Amendment, it is far past time Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth are removed from office. Cabinet officials like JD Vance will be forever tied to this war if they do nothing. We need urgent action for the sake of our national security and the safety and security of the rest of the world.

I’m also demanding that Mike Johnson immediately call the House back into session so we can pass the bipartisan War Powers Resolution and ensure that Trump and Hegseth can never again resume this disastrous war.

I pray this ceasefire holds, and I pray for peace and freedom for the Iranian people."