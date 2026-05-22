Centennial High School Principal resigns amid teacher sex scandal investigation

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The Brief Centennial High School Principal Scott Hollabaugh has resigned following eight years in his role amid an internal investigation into two former teachers accused of having inappropriate relationships with the same student. Former teachers Haley Beck, age 27, and Angela Burlaka, age 47, are under investigation after eyewitnesses told police the abuse was well-known; Beck has been fired and Burlaka has surrendered her teaching license. The Peoria Unified School District Governing Board voted out incoming interim Superintendent Dr. Ryan LaDouceur, replacing him with human resources executive Tahlya Visintainer, sparking parent backlash over the internal handling of the probe.



Centennial High School Principal Scott Hollabaugh has resigned amid the fallout from an internal investigation into a school sex scandal involving numerous allegations of two teachers having an inappropriate relationship with the same student.

What they're saying:

"Today I shared with our teachers and staff that I’ve decided to step away from my role as principal of Centennial," the former principal said, prefacing a lengthy statement to students and staff on May 22.

Read his full statement below:

"The eight years I’ve spent here have been among the best of my 23 years as a teacher and administrator. Centennial is a special place because of its people and their unwavering commitment to promoting student opportunity and excellence. I am deeply grateful to our students, families, teachers, staff, and coaches for the work we’ve done together to build and sustain a culture of achievement.

This morning, as we gathered with staff to celebrate the completion of another outstanding school year, we reflected on the very best of Centennial - the students, staff, and experiences that make this community special. We honored staff members beginning new chapters and recognized retirements that reflect a lifetime of commitment to education. We also reflected on a year filled with meaningful accomplishments in academics, arts, athletics, activities, leadership, and service. Those moments and the relationships behind them are what define Centennial, and they deserve to remain at the center of our story.

At the same time, I recognize the pain and sadness our community continues to experience related to the actions of two former employees. The events of recent weeks have also prompted significant reflection about healing and what Centennial needs most moving forward. The strength of Centennial has always been found in its people, its relationships, and the way this community continues to show up for one another during both celebrations and hardship. As we close this school year, our focus has remained on supporting students and staff, especially our seniors and the important celebrations surrounding graduation. With graduation now completed and preparations already underway for next year, this moment provides an opportunity for renewal.

Centennial’s future remains incredibly strong. More than 900 of our 2,100 students choose to attend Centennial through open enrollment, and overall enrollment continues to grow because families believe in this school, its staff, and its opportunities for students. In the coming weeks, I will support the district’s efforts to ensure a smooth transition that positions Centennial for continued success.

I’ve appreciated the support of our district leaders and the many parents, students, staff, and community members who have reached out with encouragement and kindness. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving the Coyote community. Centennial will always hold a special place in my heart, and I know it will continue to thrive for years to come because of the partnership between its students, parents, and staff."

The backstory:

Former Centennial High teachers 27-year-old Haley Beck and 47-year-old Angela Burlaka are under investigation after numerous allegations that each was carrying on an inappropriate relationship with the same student.

Beck, the sister of popular TikToker Noah Beck, is accused of sending the student thousands of texts, gifting him with money, drugs and alcohol, offering sexual acts, and manipulating his grade and attendance. Burlaka, a 25-year teaching veteran, is accused of sending this same student explicit videos. She turned in her teaching license, and Beck was fired by the board.

Inside the police report, eyewitnesses tell authorities the abuse was well-known.

On May 19, the incoming interim superintendent was voted out by the Peoria Unified School District Governing Board. Critics claim Dr. Ryan LaDouceur was pushed out because he wanted an independent, outside investigation.

Effective May 26, Tahlya Visintainer will take over as interim superintendent. Critics point out that Visintainer was the lead investigator in the district's internal investigation into the scandal. This is raising red flags for parents who feel having an HR executive oversee the probe protects staff over students.