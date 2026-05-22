Record Memorial Day crowds hit the road despite four-year-high gas prices in Arizona

The Brief Americans planning a Memorial Day getaway are facing high fuel costs, with the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy predicting an extra $3.5 billion collectively spent on gasoline over the long holiday weekend. The average price per gallon in Arizona is $4.80 as of May 22, which sits 25 cents above the national average and marks the highest gas prices the state has seen in four years. Despite the four-year-high fuel costs, travel numbers are expected to hit record levels, with approximately 973,000 Arizona residents traveling for the holiday and 87% of those individuals choosing to drive.



Americans planning a Memorial Day getaway are dealing with high prices at the pump.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy predicts Americans will collectively spend an extra $3.5 billion on gas over the holiday weekend.

What we know:

As of May 22, the average price per gallon in Arizona comes in at $4.80. That is 25 cents above the national average. But not even these four-year-high gas prices are keeping Arizonans home this Memorial Day weekend. Hundreds of thousands of Arizona residents are still hitting the roads.

Gas prices in Arizona are about $1.43 higher per gallon than they were this time last year. But for the drivers interviewed, that was not enough to keep them at home this weekend. As hundreds of thousands hit the road in Arizona this Memorial Day weekend, one thing is difficult to ignore.

"Lot of gas, you know … big, big car," said a visitor from Tennessee.

"I mean $5.40 for diesel everywhere we go is a little bad," said a tourist from Colorado.

A couple from Ohio said, "What goes up has got to come down, right?"

Big picture view:

AAA says Arizona gas prices are the highest they have been in four years.

"Right now, the current average in Arizona is about $4.80, that's about $1.43 more than what people were paying last year," said AAA spokesperson Aldo Vazquez.

Many visiting from out-of-state note that the price is higher than where they came from, but that is not stopping anyone interviewed from hitting the road.

"We're still expecting a record number of people traveling across the country. Here in Arizona, locally, about 973,000 people will be traveling over the Memorial Day weekend and about 87% of those travelers will be hitting the road," Vazquez said.

While the prices may keep some at home, Vazquez says many people are cutting back in other ways so they can still take that road trip.

"What we're seeing is people are probably going to be taking shorter trips this year, maybe choosing not to eat out as much and bringing their own meals or changing up their budget a little," Vazquez explained.

Most would agree that the sights Arizona has to offer are worth it. Those record-breaking crowds are expected to peak throughout Friday evening, so if you are hitting the road, AAA recommends packing some extra patience along with that extra gas money.