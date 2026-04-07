Proposed DHS warehouse in Surprise draws hundreds following discussions in Washington D.C.

The Brief A massive crowd gathered at Tuesday’s Surprise City Council meeting to debate a proposed DHS warehouse, following Mayor Kevin Sartor’s recent discussions in Washington, D.C. Dysart High School students and local residents raised safety concerns regarding the facility's proximity to schools and a nearby chemical storage plant. While some counter-protesters expressed support for the project, many attendees were disappointed that the council did not hold an official vote or issue a resolution.



It was a packed house in and outside of Surprise City Council meeting Tuesday as people opposed to and in favor of the DHS warehouse coming to the city gathered to hear discussion on Mayor Kevin Sartor’s meeting with the Department of Homeland Security last week.

The backstory:

On March 30, Sartor said that progress is being made between city leaders and DHS after their meeting in Washington D.C. over the proposed warehouse near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road. The facility would be a short term processing site for single adults only.

In January 2026, DHS bought the 418,000-square-foot warehouse for more than $70 million, according to Maricopa County property records. Retrofitting the facility is expected to cost $150 million and create nearly 1,400 jobs. Over three years, operations are projected to cost $180 million while generating approximately $16 million in annual tax revenue.

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"My message today is one of progress but not finality," Sartor said.

What we know:

DHS said the warehouse will likely open this fall. They added that there would be minimal footprint and no major increase in activity.

There will be a Community Relations Board with representation from Surprise to provide oversight and coordination. Once the facility is opened, that board will begin meeting.

What they're saying:

Dysart High School is less than 1 mile from the proposed facility. Student council members Cali Overs and Elijah Perez Cardona are calling on leaders to take a stand.

"If we're required to receive an education, the federal government should be required to make sure that we feel safe," said Overs, Dysart High School student body vice president.

"There's numerous citizens and students, families that have all publicly stated they don't want this to happen," student council member Cardona said.

The other side:

Not everyone was opposed to the warehouse— a group of counter-protesters also showed up in support.

"It would be great," said counter-protester Nathan Remillard. "This would protect people in the community, and it would, prosper truth and law."

Surprise neighbor Lynne Gehling brought a new concern to Tuesday’s meeting, saying the Rinchem chemical storage facility next door does not have a risk management plan updated to account for the hundreds of people who could be held at the facility.

"There's a huge amount of acids and chemicals there at that facility," Gehling said. "I hope the City Council listens to us and validates our concerns and says, ‘What is the plan here?’ Make sure people are safe if they're incarcerated."

Dig deeper:

Brent Peak, an organizer with Northwest Valley Indivisible, was disappointed there was no official vote on the city’s stance on the warehouse. But with multiple council members expressing concerns over the past few weeks, he has hope.

"We had hoped that perhaps a resolution from the council might come out of this," said Peak. "It's a little bit too late for that. But we hope to hear that, one is recommended."

What's next:

DHS recently said it will be reviewing previous warehouse purchases made under former Director Kristi Noem. A spokesperson with the city of Surprise told FOX 10 they did not have any information to share on that subject.