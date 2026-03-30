Surprise Mayor meets with DHS over proposed ICE detention facility

The Brief The mayor of Surprise met with Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., to discuss a planned West Valley detention facility. Federal officials claim the site will only process single adults for three to seven days and offer reimbursements for lost tax revenue. Protesters with Northwest Valley Indivisible remain opposed to the project, arguing that a proposed memorandum of understanding is not legally enforceable.



The mayor of Surprise discussed how talks in Washington D.C. went with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding a planned ICE detention facility in the West Valley.

What we know:

Mayor Kevin Sartor said the message on March 30 was intended to be one of progress, not finality. Meanwhile, those protesting the facility outside said they're not going to be satisfied until the facility is axed altogether.

What they're saying:

Mayor Sartor, who said he was frustrated with this process in the past, said there are still frustrations, but he felt DHS was open during talks and communication has improved.

He reiterated that DHS insists this will be a processing facility, with detainees staying three to seven days before moving to a larger facility, and there will only be single adults processed. DHS also told the mayor there would be a reimbursement for expected tax revenue loss.

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Protesters outside with Northwest Valley Indivisible had their own press conference following the mayor. They said continued talks with DHS go against what many community members want, as demonstrated by the lengthy public comment time needed at recent City Council meetings for those with concerns about the facility.

"DHS agreed to host facility tours and create a community relation board with city-appointed representation, which will allow for greater communication and transparency," Mayor Sartor said. "DHS also stated there will be limited visibility in the community, ensuring transportation would happen discreetly to minimize community impact and disruption."

"A memorandum of understanding is probably the most we can expect, and we all need to acknowledge that it is not legally enforceable," said Brent Peak of Northwest Valley Indivisible. "The moment it becomes inconvenient, those commitments are gone."

The backstory:

In January 2026, DHS bought the 418,000-square-foot warehouse for more than $70 million near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road, according to Maricopa County property records.

Retrofitting the facility is expected to cost $150 million and create nearly 1,400 jobs. Over three years, operations are projected to cost $180 million while generating approximately $16 million in annual tax revenue.

What's next:

Mayor Sartor said there will be more discussion at the Surprise City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 7. He said there is a memorandum of agreement in the works, with the help of Congressman Paul Gosar.

Map of the location of the detention facility.