Food City officials announce shuttle service after fire damaged one of its stores

article

Officials with Food City announced Saturday that it will operate a shuttle to transport customers following a fire that damaged one of their locations in West Phoenix.

According to officials, the fire, which damaged a significant portion of the shopping center, happened at 35th Avenue and Van Buren, and the store affected contains the only pharmacy in the neighborhood.

The shuttles, officials say, will run every hour from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between the Food City store on 35th Avenue and Van Buren and the Food City store on 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. Pick-up and dropoff locations will be marked by signs near the entrance of each store, an

Food City officials say they are developing a repair plan for the store on Van Buren.