Football: Relationship tips for diehard fans and their spouse as new season starts

The beginning of football season is glorious, unless your football-crazed partner basically goes missing in action for the next five and a half months.

Sept. 5 was the second official day of the NFL season, and already, relationships are being put to the test.

A Fan's Perspective:

Kansas City Chiefs fan Hotchy Kiene and his wife of five years can relate.

"She knew about this when we started dating," Kiene said. "I made sure I was very clear with her that Sundays were for football, and she was okay with that."

Lucky for him, Kiene married an understanding woman when it comes to the sport.

"It's not really her vibe, which is totally cool," Kiene said, referring to his wife.

Kiene watched the Chiefs vs. Chargers game at Pub Rock in Scottsdale.

"Thankfully, she doesn't mind," he said. "She zones out on her phone when we're on the couch. I'm watching all different sports."

Kiene says he will make sure his wife has time to watch her favorite TV shows when he's not watching a game.

"It's all about balance, give and take," he said. "You know, if a game is on Sunday, then Saturday is all about spending time with her."

What One Expert Said:

For a healthy relationship, couples should communicate expectations, said Houston Hough, assistant clinical director at Cornerstone.

"Stereotypically, as we know, men are going to be more glued to the TV; wives are going to be like, 'Yes, my husband's gone for the rest of the year,'" Hough said. "However, I really believe that if we can set expectations and there can be conversations even throughout the week of what does a date night look like, what can I expect during the football game or just during games in general."